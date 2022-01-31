Wing is currently on loan at Sheffield Wednesday from Middlesbrough and a move could lead the Owls to enquire about the other man on Pompey's list, Rotherham United's Jamie Lindsay, but manager Paul Warne has already made it clear he is reluctant to do business.

Pompey had been monitoring Lindsay as an alternative but before they made a bid, Warne told them it would have to be significant and early to sign the Scot.

FRUSTRATED: Lewis Wing wants more first-team football

Moore does not want to lose Wing either, but the 26-year-old has been frustrated by a lack of game-time.

Wing, who spent last season on loan at the New York Stadium, has made 15 League One starts this season, but none since January 2.

“He’s desperate to play,” manager Darren Moore said at the weekend. “With the volume of games this month there’s a big opportunity for him to come in because of the level of games.

“That’s where he’s at. Lewis has been committed to Wednesday since he’s come here. His work-rate is tireless. He wants to get it.

“I’ve told him that with all these games, he has to keep where he is, to be consistent with it.

“You know what football is like, one minute you’re not in it and the next minute it changes and you’re in. He has to be ready for that.”

If he were to move on, the Owls could perhaps try to twist Rotherham's arm on Lindsay, but a striker is likely to be a higher priority for them today after Lewis Gregory's injury.