Josh Windass completes Sheffield Wednesday's January transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday waited until just after the transfer window shut to complete the signing of Wigan Athletic's Josh Windass.

Enough paperwork was filed before the 11pm deadline for it to be completed minutes after.

The son of Hull City legend Dean, who was previously at Rangers, was the second striker to join the Owls in the season's final day of dealing, following Connor Wickham.

Like Crystal Palace's Wickham, Windass arrived on loan until the end of the season.

They also signed Alessio Da Cruz from Parma earlier in the window.

Wednesday were looking to bolster their attacking options this month even before top-scorer Steven Fletcher picked up an injury which is expected to keep him out until March.