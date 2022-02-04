All four picked up muscle injuries in the midweek win over Morecambe but the club are still waiting for them to settle down before putting a timescale on their returns.

Moore missed the game with Covid-19 but is now feeling better and hopeful of the negative test that will allow him to return to the club where he ended his playing career, having joked he was tempted to go to Hillsborough in disguise on Tuesday.

INJURY: Harlee Dean went off inside 10 minutes against Morecambe

"I feel fine. If I was none the wiser I would probably say it was a heavy cold, sore throat, so if it was down to me I'd be back in there barking orders but I've just got to think about the others and that's why I'm following the protocol," he said, speaking from his home on Zoom after a week away from the training ground.

"I did think about getting to a fancy dress shop and putting on a large beard and a hat because it's the third or fourth time I've had to isolate. I would rather it was when we had a two-week break in the Christmas period but such is life.

"I had symptoms over the weekend and with the new government guidelines with the five days (of isolation) and the two clear days I'm just looking for the opportunity of two clear days before I can get back into it. Fingers crossed but it's touch and go."

If his health is improving, the Owls' terrible luck with injuries continues, the absence of the quartet coming on the back of midfielder Dennis Adeniran being ruled out for the season.

"We're safe to say with all four of those players won't be available to participate in the game tomorrow and once I get back I'll be able to give everybody a better response in terms of where the players are at," said Moore.

"Today (Friday)'s been a good day and we'll see how tomorrow goes as to whether I'm make the game or not. If not, I'd like to think I'll be back next week.

Because they're muscle injuries you've got to give them time to settle down before looking into them."

It is clear where Adeniran stands, though, and the news is not good.

"Dennis is out for the season," confirmed Moore. "We envisaged that. He may be back right at the end of the season but with the injury he sustained, the weeks left of the season and where he's at with his rehab, it's safe to say he'll be out for the remainder of the season.