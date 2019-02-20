Karlan Grant belatedly off the mark for Huddersfield Town

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN’S mis-firing forward line has a second goal of the campaign after Karlan Grant was officially credited with the club’s late consolation in the 2-1 defeat to Arsenal.

Gunners defender Sead Kolasinac was initially awarded the ‘92nd’ minute strike after looking to have applied the last touch.

But Grant, a boyhood Arsenal fan, was adamant after the February 9 game that the ball had gone in off his knee, telling The Yorkshire Post: “I am claiming it, 100 per cent. I do not know who the defender was, but he kicked it on to me and it went in.”

Town lodged an appeal that the goal belonged to Grant and yesterday the Premier League agreed.

Grant now joins Steve Mounie in having netted once this term for Huddersfield. Laurent Depoitre is yet to find his way on to the scoresheet.

A lack of goals – Yorkshire’s sole top–flight representative have found the net just 14 times in 26 league outings – has been a big factor in Town’s struggles at the foot of the table.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Wednesday defender Dominic Iorfa admits he is likely to have to remain patient despite scoring on debut in last weekend’s draw at Rotherham United.

The 23-year-old joined the Owls from Wolverhampton Wanderers on deadline day, but had to wait until the 90th minute of the trip to the New York Stadium for his first taste of action.

“This is my second week so I have been settling in, getting used to the boys,” said Iorfa, “getting used to training.

“I did not play many games at Wolves so it is about getting my sharpness back. As a defender I knew I would have to wait as the team has been getting clean sheets.

“Hopefully this goal against Rotherham is a step in the right direction.”

Iorfa was one of three new faces to arrive at Hillsborough on deadline day, but the only one to sign on a permanent basis.

“There had been talk about a move,” added Iorfa, joined in S6 by Newcastle United loan duo Rolando Aarons and Achraf Lazaar. “The manager (Steve Bruce) was away.

“But as soon as he came in it picked up speed and I was delighted. The gaffer was a big factor and this is a massive club. I just want to get playing again.”