Latest: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wolves 1 - Owls trail to Championship leaders

Ruben Neves has given Wolves the lead in the televised Championshp clash at Hillsborough.

The gifted midfielder side-footed home from 20 yards after Wednesday were unable to get a head on Ivan Cavaleiro’s free-kick, Willy Boly diverting it into the path of his Wolves team-mate who did the rest with a smart finish.

Wednesday could have been ahead before then, but Adam Reach blazed a gilt-edged chance wide from 15 yards.

Team news

Sheffield Wednesday are without goalkeeper Kieren Westwood and midfielder Barry Bannan for Friday night’s televised clash with Championship leaders Wolves.

Both Westwood and Bannan - mainstays of the Wednesday team over the last two and a half seasons, are out with groin injuries.

Joe Wildsmith comes in in goal with Jacob Butterfield deployed in midfield.

The game is curcial for under-fire Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal whose side have not won for five games and sit 10 points adrift of the play-off places.