Latest: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Aston Villa 1 - McGinn stunner cancels out Gary Hooper goal

gary Hooper scored his first goal of an injury-hit season as Sheffield Wednesday struck early on against Aston Villa.

Hooper stroked home George Boyd’s ball across the area after Michael Hector had picked out the left winger with a ball over the top.

It was Hooper’s first goal of a season blighted by injury, and on his second start since returning from groin surgery undertaken in November.

But Wednesday’s lead was shortlived, Tyrone Mings hit a long ball to the right wing which looked out of reach for Andre Green but he stretched to get a boot on the ball and divert it to the edge of the area where John McGinn sidefooted it home first time.

Steven Fletcher spurned a golden chance to restore Wednesday’s lead on 57 minutes when he fired a penalty kick too close to Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer after the Scotland striker had initially been hauled down by Tyrone Mings following Barry Bannan’s floated ball over the top.