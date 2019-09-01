Lee Bullen coy over his Sheffield Wednesday job prospects

Sheffield Wednesday caretaker boss Lee Bullen brushed off talk of Saturday’s lacklustre home defeat to Queens Park Rangers damaging his chances of landing the permanent manager’s job

A worried looking Owls caretaker manager Lee Bullen with Neil Thompson and Nicky Weaver (Picture: Steve Ellis)

“I’m not interested in that,” insisted Bullen after the 2-1 reverse. “Whatever will be, will be. That’s not my decision.

“We’ve gone from potentially having a very good start to the season, if we had won this game, to now having a bang average start to the season. Three defeats in four is poor.

“You can be swung either way but we’ve lost the game and it wasn’t down to bad luck. It was poor defending, bad communication and a lack of energy, second half.”

Asked if he was planning on speaking to chairman Dejphon Chansiri over the international break, he added: “I’m sure we’ll chat at some point but the agenda of those chats will be down to the chairman.”

“I’ve been at this club long enough to know the demands of the supporters and the owner and that performance was nowhere near acceptable.

“To say I’m frustrated and disappointed would be an understatement.

“It was one paced, lethargic. We didn’t move the ball quick enough, our decision making was off and the two goals conceded you wouldn’t see in a primary school playground.”