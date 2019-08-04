Lee Bullen hoping Sheffield Wednesday beat the transfer deadline

LEE BULLEN, the caretaker manager of Sheffield Wednesday, is hoping to sit down with chairman Dejphon Chansiri to finalise plans for the final few days of the transfer window.

READ MORE - Richard Sutcliffe’s analysis from the Madejski Stadium

Will Saturday's goalscorer Lucas Joao be on his way before Thursday's deadline? (Picture: Steve Ellis)

The Owls, fresh from beating Reading 3-1 on the opening day, could be busy with Lucas Joao and Sam Winnall understood to be attracting interest.

Wednesday, under a soft transfer embargo until recently, are also keen to add at least a couple of new faces.

“The chairman will inform me of anything concrete,” said Bullen when asked about reported interest in Joao from Bristol City and Reading.

“We are aware a couple of clubs who have shown interest in Lucas. We just need to be ready, should anything happen, to react positively and bring people in who may benefit us. Give us that strength in depth.

We have to be very careful in the way we spend whatever money we have to spend. Lee Bullen

“It is good he (Chansiri) was at the game and we had a chat to see exactly where we stand. It is a big four or five days and we are hopeful of getting another couple of faces in the door.

“We have to be very careful in the way we spend whatever money we have to spend. It will be helpful to sit down.

“Not to discuss my situation. I wouldn’t do that. Just to talk about transfers. I am in temporary charge but we have to do due diligence and what is right for the club.

“If the chairman does go with another manager after the window, we have not done our job properly. We have to make sure the club is covered in the right areas.”