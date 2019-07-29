Lee Bullen to take charge of Sheffield Wednesday's opening game, club confirms

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY caretaker manager Lee Bullen will take charge of the opening day trip to Reading as the search for Steve Bruce's successor continues.

The Owls have been without a manager since Bruce walked out on July 15 in an attempt to force through a move to Newcastle United.

Bruce was joined by Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew in swapping Hillsborough for St James' Park to create a vacuum at the top of the Championship club.

Bullen immediately stepped in and has been in charge since, leading the club on a pre-season trip to Germany.

He will now definitely be in the dugout at Madejski Stadium on Saturday as the Owls look to get the campaign off to a winning start.