Leeds United close to completing loan signing of Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah

LEEDS UNITED are close to completing a move to bring in sought-after Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah - after beating off intense competition to sign the 20-year-old.

Nketiah was due to travel up to Yorkshire this morning for a medical ahead of joining the Whites on a season-long loan, with the forward having been earmarked as a replacement for Kemar Roofe, who joined Anderlecht in a £7m move earlier this week.



Bristol City, Swansea City and Fortuna Dusseldorf were among a number of rival sides who have made concerted attempts to sign Nketiah.

But a strong pitch by Leeds director of football Victor Orta, who enjoys an excellent working relationship with Arsenal boss Unai Emery from their time together at Sevilla, has helped convince the young attacker to head to Elland Road.