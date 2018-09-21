Luhukay looking for response from Owls

JOS LUHUKAY has demanded that Sheffield Wednesday players improve their decision-making after their four-match unbeaten league run came to an abrupt halt at Nottingham Forest.

The Owls were second best at the start of a tough Midlands away Championship double-header, which culminates in a trip to Aston Villa tomorrow.

Wednesday failed to impose themselves on the game in an offensive sense in the 2-1 defeat and despite the narrow margin of the setback, Luhukay was scathing of his side’s poor ball retention, but also their game management.

Full debutant Josh Onomah, who lined up from the off for the first time since his loan move from Tottenham Hotspur, was not exempt from his criticism either with his foul on home player Matty Cash which led to the free-kick from which Forest scored their opener in the lead-up to the interval drawing censure from the Dutchman.

Luhukay said: “It was his first 90 minutes, but he was not so lucky in the important moment where Nottingham scored the first goal.

“But we made three, four, five, six stupid fouls on the side in the first half where the opponents were on the attack against our defenders. You must have the patience and the timing to defend aggressively and win the ball in the one-against-ones.

“We did not make good decisions.”

One crumb of comfort did arrive with a much-needed goal from substitute Steven Fletcher, with his late consolation being his first strike in just over a year.

It is likely to have provided Luhukay with food for thought, with Atdhe Nuhiu enduring a difficult evening by contrast after starting the game up front.

“For Steven personally, as it is for a striker it’s always important (to score),” Luhukay added.

“As a team, we got nothing and hopefully he can score some important goals for us.”

Wednesday will assess Jordan Thorniley, who Luhukay viewed to be his side’s best player on Tuesday before succumbing to a calf issue, this morning.