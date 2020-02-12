Luton Town v Sheffield Wednesday - Garry Monk confident victory should help Owls turn the corner

A CASE of deja vu at Kenilworth Road would certainly fit the bill for Sheffield Wednesday tonight.

Just over 12 months ago, a winter victory in this corner of Bedfordshire, albeit in the FA Cup, proved the precursor to a general upturn in fortunes for the Owls.

GETTING UP TO SPEED: Alessio Da Cruz chats with Owls's team-mate Fernando Forestieri, left. Picture: Steve Ellis

How Wednesday – and the current incumbent in the dug-out, Garry Monk – will be hankering for the same as they aim to turn the corner in a positive direction after a few catcalls of late.

After an alarming sequence of just one victory in eight league matches, the knifes will be sharpened for Monk if the visitors produce another insipid performance, following on from a lacklustre derby showing against another side scrapping for their Championship lives in Barnsley.

Monk said: “Wins give you belief. You can see the fight and attitude is there. We are trying to do the right things.

“If we can get that win, you can often turn that corner that puts you on certain types of runs.

“But no one is going to give it to us. It is even harder when you are playing against these teams because we are at the stage of the season where they (Luton) are fighting for their lives.

“We need to fight for our lives. We have to keep pushing the players to show that confidence and belief in themselves.”

Despite Wednesday’s recent poor form, Monk believes that there was at least a mitigating factor in regard to assessing their display last time out at Oakwell.

It was a game which saw Wednesday field a new frontline, with deadline-day signing Connor Wickham handed a third debut for the club and fellow new recruit Josh Windass lining up in the colours of the Owls for the first time.

Alessio Da Cruz, meanwhile, was given his full bow for the Owls, while Fernando Forestieri lined up from the start of a competitive game for the first time since November 30.

“It was a totally new front four that played together,” Monk said.

“They all have the quality along with Murph (Jacob Murphy), Kads (Kadeem Harris) and Atdhe (Nuhiu).

“It is a good blend, but it takes time for them to all work together.

“On the fitness side of it, those four are not fully fit yet and have not been playing game after game.

“The more minutes they get on the pitch will help them with that sharpness.”

Last six games: Luton LLLWLL; Sheffield Wednesday WLWLDD.

Referee: G Ward (Surrey).

Last time: Luton 0 Sheffield Wednesday 1, January 15, 2019; FA Cup.