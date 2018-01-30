Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday: Owls players building confidence and trust in each other

JOS LUHUKAY’S opening weeks in charge of Sheffield Wednesday already bear some similarities to the early reign of a managerial figure who Middlesbrough know very well.

Just as ex-Boro chief Aitor Karanka did in his formative spell on Teesside, Luhukay is prioritising defensive structure and organisation above all else in the hope of securing long-term gains for the Owls.

The results have been solid as opposed to spectacular so far, but if the Dutchman can build a platform during the rest of 2017-18 and follow it up with the sort of eye-catching first full season that Karanka enjoyed at Boro in 2014-15, then Owls fans will not be complaining.

The glass-is-half-empty argument may suggest that Wednesday have not scored a league goal under Luhukay yet. But the glass-is-half-full view points to two clean sheets and just one concession in four matches in all competitions.

This record is likely to be tested this evening against a Boro side whose attacking panache has been striking in recent weeks, even if it has not been replicated in terms of goals, especially on home soil.

On his side’s defensive improvement, Luhukay said: “When I came in, I said the team did not have a lot of confidence. They gave a lot of goals away.

“It was the first step in stability and I think now, after three weeks and four games, that we have more confidence and trust in each other.

“It is very positive. I think, with the mentality and character the players have shown, we have a base, so we must now make the next steps.

“This team is going in a good direction. It makes me happy to work with the squad and we hope for a better future.”

Meanwhile, Luhukay says that he has no current plans to enter into talks with any players whose deals expire this summer, with stabilising the club’s position and retaining Championship status for another season being the priority before any discussions begin.

Daniel Pudil – who does have another 12-month option – Ross Wallace, Glenn Loovens and Atdhe Nuhiu will all see their deals end in June.

Luhukay said: “I know the situation about the team and contract situations. I am only three weeks in and every day I have got a new view of my team and all the players. We must have a little bit of patience to make the decisions.

“At this moment we are not speaking about contracts and looking to play good games and that we come in a comfortable situation in the league.

“When the time is there we will of course speak with the players.”

Danger man for the Owls this evening is unquestionably Boro’s jet-paced winger Adama Traore, whose new-found consistency and upturn in fortunes has proved to be the major positive of the Tony Pulis era so far.

The vastly-experienced Welshman, a manager who is not usually prone to hyperbole, has gone on record to state that Traore has all the credentials to “become a top, top player” if he continues his development -– and Luhukay is likely to be fully aware of the winger’s threat.

“This team can give us very hard work,” Luhukay added.

“They have fast players on the outside to create chances for the striker. I think they have a very strong team.

“They have a lot of good players in their squad. They are good defensively and also in the transition.”

Boro are seeking their fifth successive victory over Wednesday tonight and, with their FA Cup campaign now over, their full attention is devoted to an 18-match league season that they hope fervently will extend into the play-offs.

Last six games: Middlesbrough LWWLWL Sheffield Wednesday LDDWDW.

Referee: J Linington (Isle of Wight).

Last time: Middlesbrough 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0; January 8, 2017; FA Cup.