Middlesbrough v Sheffield Wednesday – Robust nature of Championship good fit for no-nonsense Julian Borner

German defender Julian Borner has quickly settled into life in English football with Sheffield Wednesday.

Few folk in South Yorkshire had heard of the 28-year-old centre-half – captain of German second tier side Arminia Bielefield – before arriving at Hillsborough on a free transfer during the summer.

FRIENDLY ADVICE: Norwich City's Marco Stiepermann (left) and Newcastle United's Fabian Schar (right) battle for the ball at Carrow Road. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

But Borner has started every Championship game for the Owls, and despite having three managers already in his short time in England in Steve Bruce, Lee Bullen and now Garry Monk, has embraced his adopted home.

Urged to move to the Championship by fellow German Marco Stiepermann – who helped Norwich City to promotion to the Premier League last term – Borner’s family have relocated to the city, while his young daughter is already learning English at nursery.

On the pitch, Borner’s no-nonsense approach to defending is a throwback to old-fashioned values.

The images of the German celebrating a goal-line clearance from Barnsley’s Mamadou Thiam on his Hillsborough debut – all smiles, like he had just scored a goal – typified his appetite for defending.

The big difference is in Germany the game is very technical. Here, all the games are more physical. All the strikers are high and big. I like this. I love the fight with the strikers, that’s the big difference to Germany. Sheffield Wednesday defender, Julian Borner

And Borner told The Yorkshire Post his style of play is probably more suited to the robust, physical demands of English football as opposed to the more technical aspects seen in the German game.

“It has been a successful start for me, I have played all of the games, 90 minutes,” he said.

“The most important thing is the team, I am a little part of that, and I am very thankful because the team has helped me from the first day (I arrived) in Sheffield, with the language, the culture.

“I am happy to be playing in Sheffield and looking forward to the future.

TACTICAL: Manager Garry Monk, sat between Lee Bullen and Neil Thompson, has made a good impression on German defender Julian Borner. Picture: Steve Ellis

“The fans have been unbelievable, it’s amazing. I have only been here 10 weeks, I am very thankful to them, and try to give my best every week.

“The big difference is in Germany the game is very technical. Here, all the games are more physical. All the strikers are high and big. I like this.

“I love the fight with the strikers, that’s the big difference to Germany.

“In Germany all the games are more tactical, all the teams try to play football. Here in England, often teams play the first ball long and your first contact is a header, or a fight on the floor. The strikers are big and muscular, it’s tough to play against them. But I try to win every ball, I like this.

“Even in training, my friends in the team, I learn every day from Fletch (Steven Fletcher) and Atdhe (Nuhiu). They have played many years in the Championship.

“The first job of the defender is to win the ball, then pass to the next player.

“The modern defender must try to play shorter passes, on the floor. I like that, but it’s not easy.

“Three or four months ago, I spoke to a really good friend of mine, Marco Stiepermann who plays for Norwich City.

“He said to me I would like the game, ‘you must play in the Championship’. It’s not easy, every game is tough.

“My family are so happy living in the south of Sheffield, next to the National Park, a very green area. In the morning I am here (training) and my daughter is at nursery. Eight weeks ago she started to learn English, then in the afternoons we go to the parks and the playgrounds,” added Borner, who has collected four bookings, and heads to Middlesbrough today – like team-mate Sam Hutchinson – just one yellow card away from a one-game ban.

“Two cards were technical, the last one was stupid, but that is football,” he said. “In Germany the ref blows his whistle a little bit earlier than in England.

“Boro are a tough team, they played in the Premier League. They play at home, but we will try to get three points.”

Borner’s three managers to date at S6 have all been defenders in their playing days, and all valued the German’s qualities.

Monk – who today returns to the club he managed in 2017 – has looked to tighten up the Owls defensively in his first few weeks in charge.

He will look to next month’s international break to do more attacking work on the training ground.

But first the Owls have three games in the next eight days – after Boro they travel to Hull City on Tuesday, before the visit of Wigan Athletic – as they look to close the four-point gap on Championship leaders Leeds United and Swansea City.

Borner said: “Garry is a young gaffer who was a professional footballer too, he lives day and night for the football.

“He has a new philosophy and we will need time. But we are working hard every day on the training pitch, and in the future we want to play better.

“We have so much quality in the squad and we must look to the Premier League, but ask me again in March or April.

“Now we play Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday, nine points.

“Every match is important, and next week we want to get nine points. It’s difficult, we know that.

“We have 13 points, as a beginning that’s okay, but as a team we know we can play better.

“Garry is a little bit German-like, he is a tactical man – he has a philosophy, I love it – and the distance from player to player is short. The intensity in the game and training is high. I love to work with him.

“The first step from Garry Monk, was to work on our defence. In the next weeks and months, we will work on different opportunities in the system, score more goals. We need time. This is a big moment for us, but we are going in the right way.”

Monk is braced for a tough afternoon – on and off the pitch – on his Riverside return.

“Every away game is tough,” he said. “They have got quality in their squad. They have got goal threats and they also have good defenders.

“It will be a tough place for us to go and we are under no illusions about that.

“We are preparing for a tough game and we have made the players aware of that.

“But the way I work is for us to concentrate on ourselves.

“Of course, we will understand what Middlesbrough’s strengths are and we are preparing for a really difficult, tough afternoon but we have got the quality to hurt them.”