The Middlesbrough player, who spent time on loan in South Yorkshire with Rotherham United last season, is one of six temporary transfers in Darren Moore's squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wing has played 24 times for the Owls since arriving from Boro, scoring one goal, but last month speculation emerged that he could be recalled to the Riverside Stadium.

STAYING PUT: Lewis Wing. Picture: Getty Images.

However, Boro boss Chris Wilder has confirmed that all season-long agreements for his loan players will be honoured.

"We took a decision that we're not going to recall any players out on loan," said Wilder.

"If the agreement is to the end of the season, it's to the end of the season; if it's to January, it's to January."

Last month, Owls boss Moore expressed his hope to see all of Wednesday's loan players remain at Hillsborough for the rest of the season, with all six understood to have recall options in place.

Along with Wing: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Gibson, Florian Kamberi, Theo Corbeanu and Olamide Shodipo are all currently on temporary stays with the Owls.