Midfielder Sam Hutchinson gives Sheffield Wednesday timely boost

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY midfielder Sam Hutchinson will start against Middlesbrough this weekend.

The 28-year-old former Chelsea midfielder - who has made just one 45-minute appearance since August - is back in training after recovering from knee surgery.

Sam Hutchinson

It is a big boost to Wednesday, who were without nine first-team players through injury against Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

Carvalhal said: “Sam will start the game. He has trained in the last three weeks.

“Last week was too early but he started very strong this week and we must push him to play.

“Sam doesn’t have any kind of problem. It was about the fitness condition last week. With one more week of training, he has come back and I believe that he can help the team.

Sam doesn’t have any kind of problem. It was about the fitness condition last week. With one more week of training, he has come back and I believe that he can help the team. Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal

“Sam is a player who gives a lot to our team. It is not just Sam but Sam, in particular, gives tempo, aggression and leadership inside the pitch. He makes a positive impact on the colleagues.”

But goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been ruled out after the Republic of Ireland international failed to shrug off a groin problem.

Joe Wildsmith will deputise, with Cameron Dawson recalled from his loan spell with Chesterfield this week.

Carvalhal said: “Keiren is still out and with a pain. At this moment, we need Cammy. He’s back in the squad.”

Carvalhal also confirmed Kieran Lee faces another spell on the sidelines.

He said: “Kieran will do a small surgery to correct something inside the hip. We believe he will be 100 per cent after the surgery.”