Morecambe 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Owls slip to first League One loss after Dennis Adeniran own goal

n front of a record stadium attendance of 5,481, Adeniran was credited with the goal on 63 minutes after a Shane McLoughlin corner was flicked on by Sam Lavelle with the Owls midfielder unfortunate to turn the ball past his own keeper.

Morecambe started well with top scorer Cole Stockton forcing Bailey Peacock-Farrell into a good low save from a long range free-kick that zipped underneath the Wednesday wall.

From there the Owls began to look the more threatening with Jaden Brown inches away from converting a Barry Bannan cross and Callum Paterson heading a Bannan corner wide.

George Byers hit the post for the visitors on 49 minutes and Lee Gregory volleyed over after a superb turn in the box before the Owls’ striker saw a shot well saved by Jokull Andresson.