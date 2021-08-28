A stand-out Bank Holiday weekend fixture which pits one of English football’s oldest and historical clubs with one of its newer league members leaps from the page and Moore’s message to his players to guard against complacency is well-timed.

Wednesday’s start to the season has represented the best possible tonic to the ills of the last campaign.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But their opponents today are also on the crest of a wave in their first foray at this level.

Owls boss Darren Moore (Picture: Steve Ellis)

The Owls may be unbeaten at league level and yet to concede so much as a goal in all competitions in 2021-22, but one of the other early success stories has been the Shrimps, who have picked up four points already this term when many pundits were quick to predict their demise following the exit of Derek Adams to Bradford City.

The Owls chief said: “It is another exciting game for both teams and we congratulate Morecambe for their promotion from last season and they are in good form and their confidence is high and they are making their mark in League One.

“It is a team used to winning from their last campaign and they have made huge strides from the last couple of seasons. It is a club which is really together and enjoying themselves in League One with the results they have been getting.

“They are not in League One to make up the numbers, they are a well-organised team and if you are not on your game, they will cause problems.

“We must make sure we are at our absolute best to get the right result.”

“We don’t want to be complacent in any aspect of our game. We are nowhere near the finished article.

A club record run of clean sheets at the start of the campaign is a major reason for the Owls’ flying start, with this week’s news that in-form defender Dominic Iorfa has signed a new deal adding to the sense of positivism.”

But just as Moore has stressed that it is early days for the Owls in 21-22, he is quick to venture that from his own perspective, Iorfa still has plenty of improvement in him.

“We are really pleased to have him re-signed. He loves the football club,” Moore added.

He has got a lot of work ahead of him. As good as he is, we have to put challenges in front of him to make him better.