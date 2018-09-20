‘Must do better’ - Jos Luhukay’s message to Sheffield Wednesday after defeat to Nottingham Forest

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY boss Jos Luhukay admitted his side got what they deserved after their 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Lewis Grabban’s first goal for Forest, following his £6m summer move from Bournemouth, got the hosts on the right path four minutes before half time at the City Ground, then a sublime finish from Joao Carvalho doubled the lead in the 63rd minute.

Forest were in control and should have had more goals and were almost made to regret it as substitute Steven Fletcher pulled one back for the Owls late on. But it was the home side who managed to emphatically end a run of seven successive defeats against the Owls,

Wednesday had won three and drawn one of their previous four Championship games, but Luhukay admitted his players had been served with a reminder that they have plenty of work to do yet.

“There is always a new moment to learn from,” said Luhukay. “After games you see what is good and what is not good - today it was not good.

“In our previous games we had been better. But today we did not deserve either one point or three. It was very disappointing. Nottingham deserved to win. In the first half, both sides were more concerned about controlling the game than attacking.

Nottingham Forest's Jack Colback confronts the referee during Wednesday night's clash with Sheffield Wednesday at the City Ground. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

“The first goal came from a stupid foul and that left us behind at half-time. In the second half, we could not get into good positions or situations, because we were poor on the ball, we were losing the ball and we could not get ourselves in the game.

“Steven Fletcher got us the goal, but we did not really have any chances to win the game.”