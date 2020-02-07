New arrivals give Sheffield Wednesday much-needed lift ahead of derby trip to Barnsley

Garry Monk has hailed the impact of Sheffield Wednesday’s new signings Josh Windass and Connor Wickham – before they even step out on the pitch for the Owls.

The duo – brought in to Hillsborough on transfer deadline day – look set to make their Owls bows tomorrow in the South Yorkshire derby at Barnsley.

But Wednesday manager Monk has already noted their impact on the training ground – along with fellow new arrival Alessio Da Cruz – and believes the attacking trio can help kickstart the Owls’ season.

Wednesday have slipped from third in the Championship to 11th – seven points adrift of the play-offs – after a shocking run of just one win in seven league games. That solitary victory came at Leeds United, and Monk will be hoping for another derby day boost at Oakwell tomorrow.

“The competitiveness seems to have gone up this week,” said Monk. “I have noticed a difference in all of the players and the atmosphere.

“They are fresh faces and that is what squads need and it needs to be a consistent process.

“It gives a lift to everyone as well competition.

“The good thing about having fresh faces, it gives us options, and hopefully some impetus to the squad. Also, it creates competition, puts players in situations where – I think you should always be as a player – you are not comfortable in your position in the team or squad.”

Wickham – on loan from Crystal Palace – has returned to Wednesday for his third loan spell at S6, six years after his last temporary stint. Windass arrived on loan from Wigan Athletic.

Three games over the next week offers Wednesday the chance to close the gap on the top six. After tomorrow’s trip to Oakwell, on Wednesday the Owls travel to Luton Town – the only team below Barnsley in the Championship table – before returning to Hillsborough to face Reading.

“We have had a bad period, in terms of results in the league, and we need to come out of it,” said Monk.

“Hopefully the new players have given impetus to the squad, I can see this week competition is up. Starting this weekend, hopefully we can get back on a run like we have done before.

“We have three games this week to try and get a good run going. We are capable, for sure.

“We have to turn that corner as soon a possible. We have to get out of this run of form – there is no hiding from that.”

Barnsley may be second-bottom of the Championship, but they have a far superior home goal scoring record to their neighbours.

Wednesday have netted just 14 goals in 15 homes games this season, but the Tykes have bagged 24.

And despite their lowly status, Monk – who has experienced Yorkshire derbies at Oakwell as a manager with Leeds United and Middlesbrough – is braced for a testing encounter.

“Barnsley seem – I wouldn’t say a different team – but they seem to be a lot stronger in their performances at home,” he said.

“It will be a tough game, a derby as well. We are looking forward to it. But the focus is on us, not the opposition.

“We respect it’s a derby, hopefully that adds to the motivation, we have a lot of fans travelling.”