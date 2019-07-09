New deal for Keiren Westwood at Sheffield Wednesday

Have your say

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has signed a new two-year deal with the club.

The 34-year-old, who was out of contract this summer, has made 164 appearances in all competitions for the Owls since arriving from Sunderland in 2014.

“Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has signed a new contract with Sheffield Wednesday. The popular shot-stopper has penned a two-year deal at Hillsborough,” Wednesday confirmed on their official website.

Westwood equalled a long-standing club record of 17 clean sheets in his first season at the club and repeated the feat in 2015/16.

He found opportunities limited during the first half of last season, but fought his way back into contention under manager Steve Bruce and made 21 appearances, keeping 11 clean sheets.