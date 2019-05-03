New deal offered to Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has been offered a new deal.

The vastly-experienced custodian is one nine players out of contract at Hillsborough, with Bruce to speak with the players regarding their futures in the next ‘24 to 72 hours’ with the club’s retained list likely to be announced early next week.

Bruce also revealed that he is hoping to keep player-of-the-season Michael Hector next season following his hugely successful loan spell from Chelsea.

On Westwood, Bruce said: “We have offered him a contract. We will wait and see.”

And announcing his desire to keep Hector, he added: “If at all possible, we would like to keep Michael Hector and we would like to reach a fee.

“Why should not I want to keep Michael Hector?”