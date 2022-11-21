Rangers have sacked manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst after a year in charge.

A statement from the Ibrox club on Monday morning read: “Rangers Football Club confirms today it has parted company with manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst. The board would like to put on record sincere thanks to Gio for all his efforts since his appointment as manager.”

The Ibrox club added in a statement on their website: “Unfortunately, results and performances over recent months haven’t met expectations and the decision was made today by the board to terminate the contract of the manager. The search for the new manager is now underway.”

Chairman Douglas Park added: “I want to thank Gio for the hard work he has put in over the last 12 months and, especially, the achievements of taking the club to the Europa League final and winning the Scottish Cup last season.

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 09: Giovanni van Bronckhorst, manager of Rangers gestures on the side line during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Rangers FC and Heart of Midlothian at on November 09, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, recent results have not met neither our nor Gio’s expectations, and we have taken this difficult decision today. Everyone at Rangers wishes Gio every success in the future.”

Among the early favourites with the bookmakers is ex-Sheffield Wednesday player Dean Smith. The 51-year-old is currently in charge at Championship side Norwich City having previously managed Aston Villa.

He played 55 times for the Owls between 2003 and 2004 after joining from Leyton Orient, where he made over 200 appearances. Ex-Burnley boss Sean Dyche is the favourite while Steven Gerrard and Ralph Hassenhuttl and Michael Beale are among the early contenders.

Next Rangers manager odds (correct as of 10.35am, November 21, 2022)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean Dyche – 6/1

Michael Beale – 7/1

Ralph Hassenhuttl – 9/1

Steven Gerrard – 9/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Smith – 14/1

Gennaro Gattuso – 14/1

John Terry – 16/1

Nuno Espirito Santo – 16/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronald Koeman – 16/1

Russell Martin – 16/1

Callum Davidson – 20/1

David Martindale – 20/1

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcelo Bielsa – 20/1