Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday - Planning for next season starts after Easter

Steve Bruce admits he will have to make some “unpopular” decisions next week as he plans a summer overhaul of Sheffield Wednesday’s squad.

Owls boss Bruce – who only arrived at Hillsborough in February – will meet with chairman Dejphon Chansiri following Monday’s game with Bristol City to discuss the club’s playing staff for next season.

Ten players – including goalkeeper Keiren Westood, midfielder Kieran Lee and striker Gary Hooper – are out of contract.

And with the Owls under pressure to cut costs, plus Bruce’s eagerness to reduce the size of the playing squad, there seems certain to be plenty of summer activity.

Decisions over contracts for next season had been delayed, but with Wednesday looking likely to be playing Championship football again next season – barring an unlikely set of results over Easter, when the Owls travel to leaders Norwich City tonight, before hosting Bristol City on Monday – Bruce can turn his attentions to planning for next August.

“With two games in 48 hours, next week we will sit down with the chairman and the powers that be and thrash out what is next,” said Bruce, with Wednesday six points adrift of the play-offs with four games remaining.

“Obviously, there’s big decisions on a lot of players, a lot of players who have done very well for me.

“Up until a week ago really, I was just concentrating on ‘can we make a late dash to where we want to get to?’

“After these two games the horrible side of management comes into it. I have never really asked the chairman anything about finances. Even when I met him about the job, it was just ‘let’s get on with it’. I will know more in the next week or so. There have been restrictions over the last 12 months, everyone is aware of that, so we will see where we are.

“In management you have to make big decisions, and that’s what you are judged upon.

“Sometimes, they are not popular. There will be some changes we have to make.”

Last six games: Norwich City WWWWDD Sheffield Wednesday WWDLWL.

Referee: G Eltringham (County Durham).

Last time: Norwich City 3 Sheffield Wednesday 1, December 9 2017, Championship.