Alongside the Bantams, Barnsley are Yorkshire's sole other representative who progressed from their group.

City crashed 4-0 in their final Group H game at Burton, but qualified courtesy of the Owls 2-0 victory over Leicester City under-21s at Hillsborough.

Callum Paterson fired home an early free-kick and debutant Will Trueman added a second as Wednesday finished third in their group.

PAPA JOHN'S TROPHY: Two Yorkshire sides have progressed past the group stages, but four have been eliminated. Picture: Getty Images.

Leeds are also out after a 3-1 reverse at Bolton in Group B.

In Group E, Lincoln City's win over Newcastle United U21s had contrasting ramifications for Barnsley and Doncaster.

The Red Imps' 2-0 success ensured that Barnsley finished second and qualified for the knock-out stage.

Doncaster bowed out as a result of Lincoln's win.

On Bradford's qualification to the next phase, boss Mark Hughes said: “It was important that we got through this stage. We’ve been able to do that, albeit with the help of other teams.

"We just made a mistake in the game against Leicester and didn’t see the job through then.

“Now we’re into the next stage and we’ll be as strong as we can.”

Offering his thoughts on a special night for Owls player Trueman, manager Darren Moore added: “He is all energy with his game. He wants the ball. He never shies away from it.

"He has got a forward pass in him. He wants to drive and run forward with it. He wants to get in the box and score goals.

“I am really pleased for him and he's absolutely overjoyed with his goal. He will wake up in the morning and I'm sure he will feel really happy with his performance.