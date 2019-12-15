Patience pays dividends for Sheffield Wednesday hat-trick hero Jordan Rhodes

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk praised Jordan Rhodes for his hard work and toil which he believes provided the foundations for his spectacular hat-trick.

Rhodes had not scored previously this season but had hit the back of the net three times by the 37th minute at the City Ground, as the Owls romped into a four-goal lead before the interval.

Fellow forward Steven Fletcher netted the fourth in stoppage time and was a big influence throughout the game.

Forest had boasted one of the strongest defensive records in the division prior to this game but that was rarely evident as Wednesday made them look painfully fragile.

It was the Owls’ ninth win from their last 10 meetings with Forest, and Monk said: “I am delighted for Jordan – we all are. It has been tough for him.

“In the last couple of seasons and into this season, it has been tough for him.

“But I spoke to him when I came in and I just asked him for hard work. I understand what he is, but he has had to be patient. I told him he would get his opportunity and, when that opportunity came, that his hard work would pay off.

“We always knew he had quality, but he has pushed his way back into the team and here he took his opportunity.

“He just needed to keep his confidence and belief. I know it has been tough for him, he has had to work his way back in. But he trained to a high level and he has shown his personality.

“This was an accumulation of everything for him. A fantastic performance and three great goals for him.”

Monk felt Wednesday’s game-plan worked to perfection, as they took three points that lifted them above Forest and into the play-off reckoning.

Rhodes slotted home precisely from close range for his first, before adding an emphatic header and a super overhead kick as the visitors ran riot.

“We knew Forest would be a dangerous side, but our game plan was near enough perfection, in terms of our defensive shape.

“We got into good positions and when we did we were ruthless,” said Monk. “We did exactly what we needed to do. It was a strong, strong performance.

“We controlled the game from start to finish, it was a fantastic performance and a strong end to the week. We have had a strong week, when you look at two tough away games at Brentford and Forest.”

Nottingham Forest chief Sabri Lamouchi apologised for his side’s crushing home defeat and added: “We cannot accept this.”

Nottingham Forest: Samba, Cash, Dawson, Worrall, Robinson, Yates, Watson, Ameobi, Tiago Silva, Joao Carvalho, Grabban. Unused substitutes: Tobias Figueiredo, Mir, Semedo, Lolley, Chema, Adomah, Muric.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Lees (Borner 78), Fox, Reach, Luongo, Bannan, Harris, Rhodes (Winnall 87), Fletcher (Nuhiu 81). Unused substitutes: Westwood, Pelupessy, Murphy, Hunt.

Referee: J Linington (Isle of Wight).