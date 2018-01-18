Dutchman Jos Luhukay has turned to his native Netherlands to make his first signing as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

Midfielder Joey Pelupessy passed a medical at Hillsborough, after the Owls agreed a fee with Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo.

The 24-year-old agreed personal terms on Thursday to complete the deal, and could make his debut in Saturday's Championship visit of Cardiff City.

He said: “I am here now, so I am very happy. This is a big opportunity for me.

“I have always said I’d like to play my football in England and now it is going to happen.

“I watched a lot of football in my youth career and was always watching football in England and I believe this is the right moment for me to be here."

Wednesday - with just one win in 12 Championship outings - are in desperate need to strengthen an injury-ravaged squad.

They are without 10 first-teamers due to long-term injuries, plus captain Glenn Loovens is suspended for Saturday's visit of Neil Warnock’s Cardiff.

Heracles captain Pelupessy is a defensive midfielder and will help fill the gap left by injured midfield trio Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan and Kieran Lee.

In total, Pelupessy made 119 appearances for Heracles after joining from FC Twente in 2014.

He said: “Sheffield Wednesday are a big club, a great club and I can’t wait. I hope as soon as possible to play.

“I am a defensive midfielder, strong and fast, I like to make tackles and I think I can play good football going forward.

“I have big expectations from this club so we will see how it goes but I can’t wait, I just want to put my boots on and get on the pitch. I am ready.”