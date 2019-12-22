Persistence pays as Sheffield Wednesday take points from tepid game

Persistence paid off for Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

For most of the game against Bristol City, it had been looking like one of those days for the Owls – a couple of penalty appeals turned down, a few goalbound efforts headed away, a couple of decent Daniel Bentley saves. There was no question the hosts were the better team but there had not a huge amount to heat up a lukewarm game.

Wednesday, though, plugged away and Barry Bannan's 83rd minute penalty was a fair reward for him and his team.

Early kick-offs can often be disappointingly subdued affairs and this televised noon match was no exception, even if it briefly threatened to be.

The first 12 seconds were lively, Callum O'Dowda played in after a move brilliantly started by former Owl Jack Hunt's pass, but he pulled his shot wide.

For the Robins, and for the spectacle, it would be a false dawn.

The Owls were without top-scorer Steven Fletcher, which meant a recall for Atdhe Nuhiu, but the hulking striker was not quite able to link up with Jordan Rhodes. Twice in the opening quarter of an hour Nuhiu flicked the ball on just out of the Scotland international's reach.

Fresh from a hat-trick in his previous appearance, Rhodes was only on the periphary of this game.

When Massimo Luongo passed the ball backwards under little pressure from deep inside Bristol City's half, the home fans groaned their frustration.

One player whose passing was excellent was Luongo's central midfield partner Bannan, and as Wednesday grew into the game it was his switches of play which were behind their best moves.

Palmer had ghosted in at the back post from a 23rd-minute corner but his volley hit Ashley Williams on the line.

The best chance of the first half came from its best pass, Bannan releasing Adam Reach in the 28th minute. The winger's touch was on the heavy side, driving him wide into an angle where he could only screw the ball back into the side netting.

Reach, whose form has revitalised in recent weeks, was the early outlet but as Liam Palmer switched from right-back to left after the departure of a groggy-looking Morgan Fox, the focus temporarily went with him, though probably not for that reason in truth.

Daniel Bentley was at least tested twice in quick succession in the 34th minute as first Kadeem Harris, then Palmer cut inside. He beat away the first effort, then saved the second.

The second half was (almost) all Wednesday.

Reach shot over when an early corner was pulled back to him, Harris disappointingly hit a free-kick into the defensive wall but forced a save from the rebound.

When Williams cleared a Harris cross out to reach, Bentley was quickly off his line to block the shot. Nuhiu was unable to head Palmer's lofted cross on target.

Bannan's volley threatened to give a brilliant run down the line by Iorfa the finish it deserved, but Tomas Kalas headed it away.

A couple of counter-attacks kept Wednesday honest, most notably when Palmer headed off the line from Hunt.

The home fans were baying for a penalty when Rhodes went to ground with Williams at his back in the 63rd minute, and again 13 minutes later when Kalas appeared to grapple with him as he went for a third header.

The third penalty shout was arguably the least convincing, but perhaps the weight of pressure told on referee Tony Harrington. Either way, it was third time lucky as Nuhiu ran onto a flick-on from Rhodes's replacement Sam Winnall.

Bannan coolly slotted the spot kick.

It was job done by the Owls – no more, no less.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson; Palmer, Iorfa, Lees, Fox (Borner 30); Reach, Luongo (Pelupessy 90), Bannan, Harris; Nuhiu, Rhodes (Winnall 71).

Unused substitutes: Westwood, Lee, Murphy, Odubajo.

Bristol City: Bentley; Kalas, Williams, Moore; Hunt (Eliasson 60), Brownhill, Smith, O'Dowda, Rowe (Semenyo 84); Diedhiou, Weimann (Palmer 60).

Unused substitutes: Nagy, Wright, Rodri, Massengo,.

Referee: Tony Harrington (Teesside).