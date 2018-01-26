Player Ratings: Who was Sheffield Wednesday’s star man in 3-1 FA Cup win over Reading?

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY secured a comfortable passage through to the fifth riound of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over Reading.

Leon Wobschall was there to pass his verdict on the individual Owls’ performances. Have a scroll down the page and see if you agree with his marks. Then ,post your own thoughts in the comments section at the bottom.

Daniel Pudil battles with with Reading's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson. Picture: Steve Ellis

Sheffield Wednesday

Cameron Dawson. Alert early save to deny Edwards and made a key block to deny Bodvarsson, which was a big moment in context of game. Can be well pleased, even despite late concession. 8

Frederico Venancio. Showed his footballing skills with a lovely pass to set up Nuhiu’s opener. 7

Glenn Loovens. A little rusty early on and played Pelupessy into trouble for his booking. 6

Daniel Pudil. Grew into the game after a few misplaced passes in the first half. 6

Jack Hunt. Not at his bucaneering best, but Reading posed problems in an attacking sense. 6

Joey Pelupessy. An early booking was not the start he would have wished for. But stuck at it and showed good energy levels. Clearly needs time, but will be better for the outing. 6

George Boyd. Revelled as Wednesday enjoyed themselves immensely in the last half hour. Sweet goal and could have added another. 7

Morgan Fox. Saw one drive beaten away by Jaakkola. Kept busy at the back in the first half, more serene second. 6

Adam Reach. Not at his flowing best, but did provide a neat assist for the third. 6

Marco Matias. Copped an early booking after fouling Edwards and was walking a tightrope in the first half. But his second half was much more enriching. Set up the Owls’ second and almost scored himself. 7

Atdhe Nuhiu. Looks like he has got his mojo and took his goals well. No-one can knock his spirit either. It is infectious. 8.

Substitutes unused: Liam Palmer (63 mins). Gave Pudil a breather. 6

David Jones (71 mins). Came on for Reach and was steady away. 6

Jordan Rhodes (86 mins). Replaced Matias. 6

Not used: Joe Wildsmith, Jacob Butterfield, Lucas Joao, Ross Wallace.

Reading: Jaakkola 6; Gunter 6, Moore 6, Ilori 6, Bacuna 7 (Evans 79, 6); Beerens 5, Clement 6, Edwards 5, McCleary 5 (Barrow 66, 6); Kermorgant 6 (Smith 79, 6), Bodvarsson 6. Substitutes unused: Mannone, Aluko, Blackett, Kelly.