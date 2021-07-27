Port Vale v Sheffield Wednesday: Is there a live stream? Are tickets still available?

VALE PARK: Home of Port Vale

It is their final match before they host Huddersfield Town in Sunday's League Cup first round.

When is Port Vale vs Sheffield Wednesday?

Sheffield Wednesday play their final pre-season friendly at Vale Park Tuesday, July 27 at 7.30pm.

Is Port Vale vs Sheffield Wednesday available to watch?

Yes, the game is open to spectators.

Neither Port Vale nor Sheffield Wednesday's iFollow accounts appear to be streaming the game.

Are there any away tickets remaining for Port Vale vs Sheffield Wednesday?

The Owls have an allocation of 1,600 priced £10 adults, £5 62 and over, and under-22s.

Tickets are on general sale until 4pm on Wednesday, and tickets can be bought on the day one hour prior to kick-off (cash only).