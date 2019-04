Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday trailed 2-0 at Preston North End in their final away match in the Championship this season.

Jayden Stockley put the hosts in front, before a Tom Lees own goal doubled their advantage.

Wednesday named midfielder Kieran Lee on the bench, following a long injury lay-off.

Barry Bannan pulled a goal back for the Owls just after half-time, before Alan Browne made it 3-1.