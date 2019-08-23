Preston North End v Sheffield Wednesday: Lee Bullen calls for patience from fringe players

LEE BULLEN is urging Sheffield Wednesday’s supporting cast to bide their time in their pursuit of first-team action.

Changes have been pretty minimal during the Owls’ impressive start to the season, with the postponement of the recent Carabao Cup first-round tie with Bury ensuring that a number of squad players are still waiting for their real opportunity this season.

The likes of Atdhe Nuhiu, Fernando Forestieri and Jordan Rhodes are being forced to wait for their chance, but caretaker manager Bullen is making no apologies for that.

Bullen, eyeing an overdue change of fortune for Wednesday at Deepdale, a venue where the Owls have won just once in their past league 21 visits, said: “It is a test for these lads who are not getting as much game time as possible.

“It was the first time on the bench for Sam (Winnall) on Tuesday, whereas Atdhe has probably been involved more than Sam, but he got on.

“Obviously Jordan and Fernando are (also) probably frustrated as they feel they have wanted to do a little bit more to help the team.

“But, ultimately, it comes down to the boys who have got the shirts at the moment and they are doing well at the moment and getting results.

“All I can say at the moment is: ‘be patient and bide your time’ as opportunities will come at the right time.

“But while the team is winning, we have to continue that solidity where people are doing well.

“We have won three out of four games. I can understand people questioning things if we have lost three out of four.”

Meanwhile, Bullen confirmed that other young development players may head out on loan before the deadline for League One and League Two clubs on September 2.

Jack Stobbs and Connor Kirby have joined Livingston and Macclesfield Town, respectively, while Matt Penney has linked up with Hamburg outfit St Pauli – managed by ex-Owls head coach Jos Luhukay – ahead of the German transfer deadline.