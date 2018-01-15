Pudil gunning for another Cup run with Owls

HAVING been part of the Sheffield Wednesday side who humbled Arsenal so magnificently a couple of seasons ago, Daniel Pudil knows all about how special Cup football under the lights can be at Hillsborough.

Tonight, of course, will be a long way from that pulsating night at Hillsborough back in October, 2015, when goals from Ross Wallace, Lucas Joao and Sam Hutchinson were enough to dump the Gunners out of the League Cup.

But, if the Owls can safely negotiate a way past League Two Carlisle United, an eminently winnable tie in the fourth round against the winners of tonight’s replay between Reading and Stevenage offers hope of drawing a big gun in the latter stages.

In a season where Wednesday have laboured horribly at times to leave fans feeling short-changed, a Cup run could be just what everyone in S6 needs.

Including, Pudil admits, the players.

“This season has not been what we hoped,” said the Czech Republic international, the club’s standout player in last Friday’s Steel City draw with United at Bramall Lane.

“So, the Cup is important in our situation because we are not doing well. It can help everyone. I remember the Cup games in my first season, they were so special.”

Wednesday were the better side at Carlisle but unable to apply the final touch, Portuguese international Joao and Atdhe Nuhiu going closest with efforts that struck the woodwork.

It led to a nervous finale as the League Two side belatedly put Joe Wildsmith’s goal under some late pressure and Pudil admits the Owls will have to be on their guard in tonight’s replay.

“Every single game is important,” he added. “We want to build up our confidence, we have to go into the Cup game with the same spirit as we showed against (Sheffield) United. Of course, we would love to win 3-0 or 4-0 and get the confidence back. But it won’t be an easy game, we played there in the first game and it was difficult. Carlisle played well.

“We will have to move the ball much quicker than that game at Carlisle. Those are the games we have to win.”

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday LWLLDD, Carlisle United WWLLDW.

Referee: M Salisbury (Lancashire).

Last time: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Carlisle United 1; April 21, 2012; League One.