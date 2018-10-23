QPR 3 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Owls left waiting for first clean sheet at Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday’s long wait for a first clean sheet drags on after slumping to a 3-0 Sky Bet Championship at QPR last night.

Former Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells scored his first goal for Rangers as their resurgence continued against an Owls team yet to yield a clean sheet this season.

Tomer Hemed and Luke Freeman netted at Loftus Road before Wells, on as a substitute, sealed the win with seven minutes remaining.

Hemed put Rangers in front 10 minutes before half-time with his second goal in as many games.

The on-loan Brighton striker nodded in the loose ball after Pawel Wszolek’s shot was parried by Cameron Dawson.

Rangers went further ahead after 57 minutes and again Wszolek was involved in the build up. Ebere Eze laid the ball off to the Polish winger, who crossed from the right for Freeman to head home.

And Eze set up the third with a precise pass through to on-loan Burnley forward Wells, who fired into the far corner.

Hemed was denied by an early save from Dawson after being teed up by Eze’s pass, but Jos Luhukay’s Owls then dominated for a spell and Hemed’s opener came against the run of play.

Barry Bannan had gone close for Wednesday with a left-footed strike which flashed just wide during a lively period from the visitors.

As the Owls continued to threaten, keeper Joe Lumley saved at his near post from Atdhe Nuhiu following a mix-up between Rangers centre-backs Joel Lynch and Toni Leistner.

Wednesday, now beaten on their last five visits to London, continued to threaten in the second half.

Shortly before going two down, they almost equalised when Adam Reach’s cross was touched onto the far post by Lucas Joao.

And after Freeman’s goal, Reach sent a powerful shot wide of the target and Lumley saved from Steven Fletcher.

But QPR were more clinical and Wszolek’s shot was tipped over by Dawson shortly before Wells’ emphatic finish quashed any prospect of a Wednesday comeback.

QPR: Lumley, Rangel, Leistner, Lynch, Bidwell, Luongo, Cameron, Wszolek, Eze (Scowen 84), Freeman (Cousins 88), Hemed (Wells 65). Unused substitutes: Ingram, Hall, Smith, Samuel.

Sheffield Wednesday: Dawson, Baker, Hector, Pudil (Thorniley 62), Fox, Pelupessy (Penney 75), Bannan, Reach, Onomah, Lucas Joao (Fletcher 75), Nuhiu. Unused substitutes: Palmer, Lees, Wildsmith, Kirby.

Referee: J Brooks (Leicestershire).