Some needed complete overhauls, some just the odd clever addition here and there. Leeds United had Premier League money on their side, Barnsley a compensation cheque for Valerien Ismael and as Steve Gibson released a couple of big earners to find some funds for Middlesbrough. Many of the rest were working on very tight budgets, and in Hull City's case, an embargo.

Some windows will look better or worse with time as players live up to their reputations or trash them.

In this week's Yorkshire Post Football Talk podcast, Stuart Rayner and Leon Wobschall look in depth at the business done across the region but here we try to rank each club's window from the best to the worst.

GOALS: Sheffielder Lee Gregory has made a good start at Hillsborough

1. SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY

After years of decline the Owls needed a complete overhaul and 14 new signings achieved that. The list of arrivals contains plenty of names who should not be in League One (just like Liam Palmer and captain Barry Bannan, who stayed) and has excited the Wednesdayites, which is really important for a big club slumming it in the third tier.

With just one (own) goal conceded thus far, foundations built on old and new look solid, Sheffielder Lee Gregory has made a promising start up front and if the gamble on the talented but troubled Saido Berahino comes off, Darren Moore should have a winning combination in a highly competitive division as soon as the revamped unit gels fully.

STRONGER: Huddersfield Town have kept Lewis O'Brien and strengthened with goalkeeper Lee Nicholls

2. BRADFORD CITY

As their attendances already have shown, the Bantams are not really a League Two club off the field but they have accepted they are on it with a squad of free transfers built for the division. Much like Wednesday, that humility is important, as is convincing the Valley Parade supporters they are the real deal.

Promotion hopes are rightly high with the physically-imposing squad Derek Adams has assembled.

3. HARROGATE TOWN

UNITED: Weeks after playing against one another at Old Trafford, Dan James (left) and Stuart Dallas have become Leeds United team-mates

They needed more goals this season and Luke Armstrong and Danilo Orsi have hit the ground running in that respect, even before Jack Diamond returned on loan to provide the bullets. Mark Oxley has provided an upgrade in goal too, whilst Rory McArdle brings invaluable experience.

Not a revolutionary window by Simon Weaver, but it looks a good one.

4. HUDDERSFIELD TOWN

Not a penny spent in transfer fees and hardly the most glamorous permanent signings but the squad looks deeper, some solid professionals have joined and hopefully there is a sprinkle of stardust with two Premier League loanees.

PROBLEMS: Richie Wellens's Doncaster Rovers squad has been left light by the transfer window

Most importantly, they kept Lewis O'Brien, albeit with Isaac Mbenza too.

The revamped defence looks much more solid, especially with new goalkeeper Lee Nicholls is behind it, and if - and it is an if - West Ham United loanee Mipo Odubeko can score some goals in his first foray into senior football, this window will be looked on even more favourably.

5. ROTHERHAM UNITED

Rotherham already had a squad which knew how to win promotion from League One, those qualities were just not so much use in the Championship last season.

Matt Crooks has left for Middlesbrough but Michael Smith stayed and a few quality additions topped things up. Shane Ferguson and Ollie Rathbone should star in League One and Will Grigg has in the past so Paul Warne has loaned him from Sunderland to see if he can coax some of the old magic back. If he does, Rotherham will move up this list.

6. MIDDLESBROUGH

A characteristic shuffling of the pack by Neil Warnock, who may yet add a free agent left-back to his 14 signings. Matt Crooks, Onel Hernandez and Martin Payero should add quality and Sammy Ameobi unpredictability, and in Lee Peltier and Sol Bamba he has more of the familiar faces he likes to follow him around.

It is in Warnock's nature that he will pick faults in his squad as the season goes on, but he has had a good window.

7. BARNSLEY

Probably the club whose jury is most firmly out. Devante Cole is well known to Barnsley fans and Josh Benson has made a good first impression but Obbi Oulare, Aaron Leya Iseka, Claudio Gomes (a few substitute appearances apart) and very late addition Remy Vita are yet to play senior English football.

A lack of a left wing-back was the biggest gripe before Barnsley unexpectedly announced Vita's loan from Bayern Munich on Thursday evening.

8. LEEDS UNITED

Went into the window wanting a left-back, a winger and a box-to-box midfielder to just up the quality of a top-half Premier League squad. Got the first two, plus a back-up goalkeeper, and will be relying on Adam Forshaw's return to fitness to tick the third box.

The squad is undeniably too small for comfort but Marcelo Bielsa likes it that way, and at Elland Road what the Argentinian coach wants he quite rightly gets, even if, in the case of Dan James, he has to wait two-and-a-half years for it.

Victor Orta continues to do important work beneath the senior squad, adding Amari Miller, Sean McGurk, Lewis Bate and Leo Hjelde.

9. HULL CITY

To have done 24 transfers in and out whilst under embargo was impressive but the squad looks broadly the same - good and bad considering they won a title last season but were relegated the one before.

Tom Huddlestone's signing will help but they seem heavy on players who are proven at League One level but perhaps need to convince themselves they can perform in the Championship, despite an impressive opening-day win.

10. SHEFFIELD UNITED

Manager Slavisa Jokanovic says he was promised five new signings and ended up with four loans.

Ben Davies, Conor Hourihane, Morgan Gibbs-White and Robin Olsen look very good Championship additions but getting a winger or two was crucial, and the Blades left it too late, failing to wrap up Alex Collado on deadline day.

More ruthlessness in getting players out - and quicker in the case of Aaron Ramsdale - was probably needed. This still feels like a Chris Wilder squad and although 12 months ago that would have been a big compliment, after a demoralising relegation, more freshening-up was needed.

11. DONCASTER ROVERS

A worrying window for Rovers after an alarming start to the season.

No goals since the 46th minute of the season shows where the problems lie after injuries to Fejiri Okenabihrie and others, so their failure to sign Aiden O'Brien or Will Grigg on deadline day looked costly. Even Rodrigo Vilca, loaned as the winger they wanted, is more of a No 10.