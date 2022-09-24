Ratings: How Sheffield Wednesday players fared against Wycombe Wanderers in their League One game at Hillsborough

Stockdale: Fantastic early save against his old club to deny Gape after seeing his low shot very late through a crowd of players. 7

Heneghan: Bamboozled by the dancing feet of Mehmeti, who set up leveller in brilliant fashion. At full-stretch at times. 6

Ihiekwe: Issues early on for the Wednesday backline and during a spell in the second half when Vokes came to the fore. 6

James: Kept Horgan pretty quiet in the first half and linked up well with Johnson going forward down the left. More of a test in second period. 7

Palmer: Mehmeti was an irritant at times, but the Owls stalwart posed problems going the other way. 7

Vaulks: Handed his first league start since August 16 and was clearly making up for lost time. Went close with a first-half shot. 7

Bannan: Had a minder in McCarthy, but he was nowhere to be seen when the classy Scot tapped in Wednesday’s second. Leader of the pack 8

Johnson: Brilliant delivery for the opener and fancies it against Grimmer, who struggled. Some quality contributions. 7

Windass: Saw a sharp header fly wide in the first half. Had his moments, especially in opening 45 minutes. 6

Smith: In the right place for the goal against 37 seconds. Set up Bannan’s goal in splendid fashion. Prodigious work-rate. 7

Gregory: His movement and nous was a real issue for Wycombe. Intelligent performance. 7.

Substitutes: Wilks (Gregory 79), 6; Bakinson (Windass 87), Paterson (Bannan 90).