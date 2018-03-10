REACTION - Sheffield Wednesday 1 Bolton 1: Luhukay left frustrated by late equaliser

Jos Luhukay cut a downbeat figure after Sheffield Wednesday conceded deep into injury-time in a 1-1 draw with Bolton.

George Boyd seemed to have given the Owls an important three points when he fired across visiting goalkeeper Ben Alnwick and into the net in the 78th minute.

But Aaron Wilbraham rose highest to meet Filipe Morais’ cross and head home in the third minute of time added on to hand the Trotters a share of the spoils.

The point ensured Wednesday ended a run of four consecutive defeats in the Sky Bet Championship but Luhukay was in no mood to take the positives.

The Dutchman said: “It is frustrating. Ten minutes before the end of the game we are in a good position but we didn’t have a good moment in extra time. We thought we had the three points but we have only one.

“I think we can clear the situation before the ball comes in. The consequence is that Bolton get the goal and the draw.

“Bolton had three or four moments but over 90 minutes we had a good defence. At the end it was not enough to win which is frustrating.

“It was hard for us to create chances. The last ball, cross or pass had to be better. For us we are not happy. In the second half we didn’t have the chances to score goals so we were happy to get the goal in transition from George Boyd.

“The players are also very disappointed and frustrated. We must look at what we can do for next Saturday.”

A point was perhaps no more than Bolton merited after spurning some good chances at the start of the second half.

Will Buckley saw a tame effort saved while Derik Osede and Sammy Ameobi were also denied by Joe Wildsmith before Wilbraham made sure they did not come away from Hillsborough empty-handed.

Bolton boss Phil Parkinson said: “I think we deserved at least a point. The way we played today was excellent. We created chances.

“You can’t fault the lads’ determination to get back into the game. I think it was huge. Away from home at any level is tough. We’ve drawn the last three now. There’s a new-found resilience on our travels.

“We had to dig deep at Carrow Road and the last few games we’ve gone up a level.

“I thought in patches we did well in the first half but there were certain areas we could do better and we did.

“We had good periods and you could see the belief growing as the game went on.

“We wanted to play in the way of closing them down, high up the pitch. We didn’t want to sit back and give them the chance to get into a rhythm.”