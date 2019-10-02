Reality check for Sheffield Wednesday proves timely ahead of Wigan test

FRUSTRATED Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood says his side have received a “little dose of reality” following their loss at Hull City.

The Owls fell 1-0 on Tuesday night, missing out on moving into the Championship top-two.

Instead, they slipped to eighth after suffering a first defeat since new manager Garry Monk took over but are quickly looking to bounce back at home to Wigan on Saturday.

“It was just one of those games,” conceded Westwood, after Tom Eaves’ quality 72nd-minute header proved the difference in a scrappy encounter.

“It was really frustrating. I could feel that frustration in the dressing room, especially after such a good performance on Saturday.

“I don’t think we played too badly but I don’t think we did enough to win.

“I don’t think we did a lot to lose it either, if I’m honest.

“But we’re straight back in to it against Wigan.

“That’s the Championship, to a tee; there’s that many games Saturday, Tuesday, Saturday, Tuesday.

“After being that high after beating Middlesbrough 4-1 on Saturday, this is a little dose of reality maybe.

This is a little dose of reality maybe. This is what the Championship does to you. So, scratch Middlesbrough, scratch Hull tonight and move onto Wigan.

After losing five of their opening six games, Wigan have picked up of late losing just once in their next five outings and beating Birmingham City 1-0 on Tuesday.

Republic of Ireland international Westwood, 34, said: “Wigan are a Championship side, the same as us, dogged, they’ll give everything they’ve got and we’ll be the same.

“A lot of games in the Championship are very tight; we’ll prepare right and do what’s needed to do and hopefully we’ll get the win.”

“You want to win your home games and you don’t want to lose your away games. We want to make Hillsborough a fortress as much as we can.

“Going back home after two away games, we’ll obviously be looking to put on a good show and a good performance going into the international break.”