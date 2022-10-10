Reece James facing 'a few weeks' on the sidelines after recent injury blow

The ex-Manchester United and Sunderland man was forced off during the Owls’ 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle last Tuesday and missed the win over Cheltenham Town at Hillsborough on Saturday.

Moore admitted after the win that it would be a number of weeks before the on-loan Blackpool player will be back in action.

“We have to wait and see a little bit with him and by Monday we’ll know a lot more, but it’s not ideal,” said Moore.

“I can probably say now that it’s an injury that will keep him out for a few weeks as opposed to anything less than that.

“We should be able to get a diagnosis on the injury, but it’ll be a couple of weeks.

“It’s a blow to lose Akin on the left, Reece was deputising there and it’s a blow. We like that balance to the team and he’s been absolutely superb; lots of experience, a lovely left foot and he brings balance to the team.

“When he went off it jolted us. With the dominance we’ve had with the ball, he’ll be sadly missed and we hope to get him back as soon as possible.”

James joined the Owls on loan during the summer transfer window and has made 11 appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

Wednesday’s win over Cheltenham kept them third in the table and four points behind second-placed Ipswich Town. Their gap to seventh place stands at seven points.