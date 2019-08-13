Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday on Carabao Cup collision course

South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday could meet in the second round of the Carabao Cup.
The Millers’ reward for their impressive 4-0 win at Shrewsbury Town last night was a plum home tie against the Owls, if they can progress after their game with Bury was postponed.
Following victories on Tuesday night, Leeds United will host Stoke in round two and Hull City welcome Preston while Premier League newboys Sheffield United enter the competition with a home appointment with Blackburn Rovers.
2nd round draw, South section:
Plymouth v Reading
Crawley v Norwich
Newport v West Ham
Oxford v Millwall
Watford v Coventry
Swansea v Cambridge
Cardiff v Luton
Bristol Rovers v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Colchester
Fulham v Southampton
Bournemouth v Forest Green
Southend v MK Dons
QPR v Portsmouth
North section:
Crewe v Aston Villa
Lincoln v Everton
Leeds v Stoke
Sheff Utd v Blackburn
Rotherham v Sheff Wed/Bury
Newcastle v Leicester
Burton v Morecambe
Burnley v Sunderland
Nottm Forest v Derby
Grimsby v Macclesfield
Preston v Hull
Rochdale v Carlisle
Ties to be played week beginning August 26.