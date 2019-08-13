Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday on Carabao Cup collision course

South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday could meet in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Millers’ reward for their impressive 4-0 win at Shrewsbury Town last night was a plum home tie against the Owls, if they can progress after their game with Bury was postponed.

Following victories on Tuesday night, Leeds United will host Stoke in round two and Hull City welcome Preston while Premier League newboys Sheffield United enter the competition with a home appointment with Blackburn Rovers.

2nd round draw, South section:

Plymouth v Reading

Crawley v Norwich

Newport v West Ham

Oxford v Millwall

Watford v Coventry

Swansea v Cambridge

Cardiff v Luton

Bristol Rovers v Brighton

Crystal Palace v Colchester

Fulham v Southampton

Bournemouth v Forest Green

Southend v MK Dons

QPR v Portsmouth

North section:

Crewe v Aston Villa

Lincoln v Everton

Leeds v Stoke

Sheff Utd v Blackburn

Rotherham v Sheff Wed/Bury

Newcastle v Leicester

Burton v Morecambe

Burnley v Sunderland

Nottm Forest v Derby

Grimsby v Macclesfield

Preston v Hull

Rochdale v Carlisle

Ties to be played week beginning August 26.