Saido Berahino: Is he on his way to Sheffield Wednesday

The former England under-21 international, who worked with Owls chief Darren Moore during his time at Albion, is down the pecking order at SV Zulte Waregem - whose playing staff also includes former Wednesday defender Joost van Aken.

Reports circulating now suggest that Berahino, 28, who moved to Waregem in 2019, could now revitalise his career backiun England under the tutelage of a familiar face in Moore in a surprise deadline-day development.

Berahino’s career has nosedived since he burst onto the scene in impressive fashion at West Brom, with a number of leading Premier League monitoring his progress in his early days at The Hawthorns.