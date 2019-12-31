San Winnall’s Sheffield Wednesday future up in the air despite his recent breakthrough

SAM WINNALL admits he does not know if he will be a Sheffield Wednesday player come the summer – but is just taking the process day by day.

The 28-year-old striker has enjoyed a spell in the Owls’ matchday squad of late with a start against Cardiff City on Sunday coming at the end of three successive appearances off the bench.

Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Winnall against Bristol City (Picture: PA)

However, that came after being overlooked for almost two months by manager Garry Monk.

Out of contract in the summer, there is a chance the player who made his name at Barnsley could be lured away either on loan or on a permanent deal.

But Winnall is rising to no such speculation.

“I’ve got six months left on my contract so a loan move is irrelevant. That’s out of the question,” said Winnall.

“I don’t know what will happen in January. I’m trying to focus on every day playing for Sheffield Wednesday and whatever will be will be.”

Asked if the long spell on the sidelines had damaged his confidence, Winnall replied: “Of course I believe in myself. I believe that if I have a run of games I can help this side. Otherwise there’s no point in being here is there?

“I don’t want to look too far into the future, I want to concentrate on getting myself into the team.

“That’s the most important thing at this time.

“I have to take every day by day, keep doing exactly what I’m doing, which is working hard, and trying to be successful for this football club.”

Defeat to Cardiff on Sunday means Wednesday are yet to record a point this Christmas ahead of tomorrow’s derby with Hull City. “If someone had offered us sixth, which is where we are, at the start of the season I think we’d be pretty happy with that,” said Winnall.