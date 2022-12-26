News you can trust since 1754
Shaun Rooney in angry dismissal as Sheffield Wednesday ride out fiesty game with Fleetwood

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat 10-man Fleetwood 2-1 and extend their unbeaten League One run to 11 games.

The hosts looked lively from the word go and had to wait less than 10 minutes for the opener.

They worked it left to right before the ball found its way to Shaun Rooney, who rifled an unstoppable effort past the helpless Cameron Dawson.

But it didn’t last long as George Byers, making his first appearance for almost two months, was in the right place to divert Marvin Johnson’s effort after 16 minutes.

Fleetwood Town's Shaun Rooney (left) reacts after being sent-off during the Sky Bet League One match at Highbury Stadium against Sheffield Wednesday (Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)
The torrid wind played havoc with both teams’ ability to build up in the second half and perhaps understandably the crucial third goal came from a set-piece.

A corner was half-cleared to Johnson on the edge of the box and he teed it up before lashing home a fine effort with 17 minutes left.

Rooney then turned from hero to zero as he saw red after 83 minutes for a second yellow card before remonstrating with a host of players and staff prior to his exit down the tunnel.

Fleetwood Town's Josh Vela (right) and Sheffield Wednesday's Reece James battle for the ball (Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire)