The Owls started Easter brilliantly, racing into a 3-0 lead at in-form Milton Keynes Dons, and clinging on for an important 3-2 victory. Now they hope to build on it at home to Crewe Alexandra.

They dropped out of the play-off places yesterday but results were favourable so victory tonight will put them fourth.

As the Railwaymen are bottom of League One and already relegated it should be a simple assignment, but wing-back Johnson is well aware the division is seldom that clear-cut. As soon as relegation was confirmed, Crewe won their next match.

Sheffield Wednesday's players - seen celebrating during the win over MK Dons - have developed their team unity steadily throughout the 2021-22 League One campaign. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA

“In this league there’s a lot of twists and turns and a lot of the results you think other teams should get, they don’t get them, so we’ve just got to focus on ourselves and take it one game at a time,” said the former Middlesbrough player. “We’ve just got to focus on trying to win every game.”

Saturday’s win at Stadium MK puts the Owls in a much better frame of mind, though, and this evening they are back at Hillsborough, where they have only lost twice in the league this season.

Lurking in mid-table for much of the first half of the campaign, the Owls have come on strong since January. Johnson says they feel a much more cohesive unit now.

“Over the past couple of months we’ve felt more like a team with the togetherness we’ve got and we’ve had the full backing of the fans,” said Johnson after consecutive away games watched by over 10,000 Wednesday supporters.

POSITIVE VIBES: Sheffield Wednesday's Marvin Johnson Picture: Steve Ellis

“We’ve drawn games we should have won, sometimes in the first half, but as long as we don’t dwell on those games too much, we’ll be fine.”

Centre-back Harlee Dean is the latest in a long list of injury concerns this season, forced off in Milton Keynes by a tight calf. Neither Sam Hutchinson nor Dominic Iorfa are expected back from muscle problems so Chey Dunkley is likely to replace him.

The hope is Massimo Luongo might return from a chest infection. If not, Dennis Adeniran is a midfield option.

Last six games: Sheffield Wednesday WDWWDD; Crewe Alexandra WLLLLL

Referee: C Breakspear (Surrey)