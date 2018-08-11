Sheffield Wednesday 0 Hull City 1: Latest from Hillsborough

Have your say

Fraizer Campbell's goal proved the difference at half-time in the Yorkshire derby at Hillsborough between Sheffield Wednesday and Hull City.

Striker Atdhe Nuhiu was suspended for Wednesday, meaning Steven Fletcher played.

Also in were wing-backs Morgan Fox and Ashley Baker.

Hull name an unchanged starting XI, Jon Toral named on the bench.

Evandro had the first shot on goal, but dragged his effort wide of Cameron Dawson's goal, before Jarrod Bowen fired over.

Fernando Forestieri fired straight at David Marshall from 25 yards out.

Fletcher had the best chance of the opening half, when he raced clear only to be denied by Marshall in a one-on-one.

But Hull broke the deadlock on 36 minutes. Bowen hit the post, Dawson saved from Evandro, but Campbell was on hand to fire the ball home.