Sheffield made just one change to their FA Cup team to face Luton Town at Hillsborough.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood was rested, meaning a recall for Cameron Dawson.

That meant all 10 outfield players who started the 1-1 draw with Birmingham City on New Year's Day played.

And the hosts could have been ahead in the second minute, Barry Bannan's cross picking out Steven Fletcher at the back post, but the striker's header just cleared the crossbar.