Sheffield Wednesday 0 Norwich City 0: Latest from Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson saved a first-half penalty against Norwich City in a scoreless opening 45 minutes in the Championship.

Defenders Michael Hector and Morgan Fox dropped out, to be replaced by Matt Penney and Daniel Pudil.

The Owls had a great chance to net early, but Josh Onomah blasted over after good work from Adam Reach down the left flank.

And the hosts had a major escape after five minutes. Tom Lees fouled Mario Vrancic in the box, but the latter's penalty was weak and Dawson was able to pull off a comfortable save.

Left-back Penney came close to providing another long-range stunner at Hillsborough, but his volley hammered against team-mate Steven Fletcher and into the arms of a grateful Tim Krul.

Reach was next to test Krul, but Onomah once again fired the rebound high and wide, before Barry Bannan's 30-yarder was pushed away by the goalkeeper.