Sheffield Wednesday 0 Preston North End 0: Westwood and Hutchinson back for Owls

Lee Bullen takes charge of Sheffield Wednesday after Friday's departure of manager Jos Luhukay.

Keiren Westwood started in place of Cameron Dawson in goal, with midfielder Sam Hutchinson named on the bench.

The pair had been frozen out by Luhukay, the 34-year-old Westwood having not featured for over a year. His last game was December 9 last year against Norwich City.

Hutchinson's last match was back in August, a League Cup defeat to Wolves, the same game midfielder George Boyd was last seen. Boyd was also recalled as a substitute.

The Owls - without the suspended Barry Bannan - went into the game having won just once in 10 outings.