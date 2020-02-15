Sheffield Wednesday 0 Reading 3 - Ten-man Owls plunged deeper into trouble

It is hard to see where the next goal is coming from for Sheffield Wednesday, never mind the next win.

On a miserable afternoon at Hillsborough, played out against heavy rain and swirling winds, goals from Yakou Meite, George Puscas and Sam Baldock saw the 10-man Owls see their miserable run – just one win in 10 matches - drag on.

If Reading - who had not won in eight games themselves – could have picked an opponent, then the Owls at Hillsborough would probably have been a contender.

For Wednesday have a shocking record on home turf, scoring a paltry 10 goals in the 13 games which Garry Monk has been in charge.

Even more worrying, the Owls have not scored a goal at Hillsborough in 2020, the last time they found the net in front of their own fans was in the 2-1 defeat to Cardiff City on December 29.

Five points from a possible 30 have seen the Owls slide from third to mid-table – and the potential of an EFL points penalty - and a relegation fight - looming in the shadows.

A miserable 1-0 defeat at struggling Luton Town in midweek prompted Monk to make drastic changes.

Out went captain Tom Lees, midfielder Barry Bannan, plus loan duo Connor Wickham and Josh Windass.

Monk also ditched the experiment of a three-man back line employed at Kenilworth Road.

Kadeem Harris sparked the crowd into life when he raced down the left flank before forcing Reading goalkeeper Rafael Cabral into a full-stretch save, Dutch winger Alessio Da Cruz unable to divert the ball back towards goal.

But it was the Royals who took the lead on 20 minutes, with their first serious attack.

A defence-splitting pass down the middle picked out Frenchman Meite who slotted the ball beyond a helpless Cameron Dawson for his 10th goal of the season.

The hosts were indebted to Dominic Iorfa, who raced back to win the ball, as Reading found themselves three against one on a counter-attack, while at the other end Da Cruz was a whisker away from getting his head on a cross in front of the Kop.

Boos greeted the half-time whistle, Bannan was brought on after the break, but things got worse three minutes into the second half as Wednesday were reduced to 10 men.

Right-back Osaze Urhoghide was given a second yellow card, after tripping Ovie Ejaria, by referee Andy Woolmer.

Substitute Jacob Murphy nearly created an unlikely equaliser, the on-loan winger beating his man, but his low cross evaded Harris.

With 20 minutes remaining, the visitors doubled their lead, Puscas netting.

Forestieri’s header was saved by Cabral, before play switched to the Kop end and Dawson denied Ejaria.

To rub salt into Wednesday’s wounds, Sam Baldock bagged a stoppage-time penalty after the substitute was brought down by Iorfa.

By then, the majority of the 22,000 crowd had left Hillsborough, to leave Monk facing a deepening crisis at S6.