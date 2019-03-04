Sheffield Wednesday 0 Sheffield United 0: Latest from Hillsborough

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United meet tonight for the 131st Steel City derby at Hillsborough.

The Owls were without left-back Achraf Lazaar (hamstring), so Dominic Iorfa came in at right-back, with Liam Palmer switching flanks.

Three changes for the Blades, in came Chris Basham, Jack O'Connell and former Owls striker Gary Madine. David McGoldrick, Martin Cranie and Marvin Johnson out.

Wednesday had not won a derby since 2012, while Blades boss Chris Wilder was unbeaten in three Steel City games since returning to his boyhood club as manager.

Kicking towards the Kop end, United got the game underway to the backdrop of an electric atmosphere.

And it was Madine who had the first chance, his back post header - from Ollie Norwood's cross - was blocked by Keiren Westwood.